Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 194,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

