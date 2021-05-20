Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

