Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.37

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

