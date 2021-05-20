Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.