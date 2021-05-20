Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

PXT opened at C$19.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

