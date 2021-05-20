Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PK. Truist increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

