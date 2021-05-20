Parnassus Investments CA Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.