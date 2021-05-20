Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,522 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.47% of First Republic Bank worth $134,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.74. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

