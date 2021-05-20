Parnassus Investments CA Has $106.32 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,827 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $106,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.06. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.11 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.