Parnassus Investments CA Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $177,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,227. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

