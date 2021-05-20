Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $987,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.01. 97,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.