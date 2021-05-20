Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,853,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

