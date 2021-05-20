Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $33.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

