Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,004 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,313 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

