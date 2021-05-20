Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,319. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

