PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 13.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

