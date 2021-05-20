Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON SRC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 159,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.89. SigmaRoc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £232.23 million and a PE ratio of 34.58.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

