Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

FORT opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.65 million and a PE ratio of -112.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

