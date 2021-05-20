Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday.

SRE stock opened at GBX 97.90 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

