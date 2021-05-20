Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

LON WHR opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.96. The firm has a market cap of £581.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

