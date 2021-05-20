PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

