PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 32,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

