People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

