PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $217,231.81 and approximately $640.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022063 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00283339 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,981,274 coins and its circulating supply is 44,741,107 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.