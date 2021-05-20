Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $522.00 million, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.