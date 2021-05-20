Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.78. 25,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 995,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.