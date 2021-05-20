Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of WOOF opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

