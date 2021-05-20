Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PAHC stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

