Phillips 66 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 162.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.1%.

PSX stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

