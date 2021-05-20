PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0877 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $5.23 million and $524,739.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

