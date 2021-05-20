Phoneum Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $28,821.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,487,719 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.