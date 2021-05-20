Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $14.12 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.12 or 0.00036841 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,295 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

