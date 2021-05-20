Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 859,442 shares of company stock valued at $63,330,618.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

