Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.