Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.