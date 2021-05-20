Piper Sandler Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $79.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $454,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $3,748,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,616 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

