Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming Sells 5,473 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

