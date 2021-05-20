Playgroundz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,471.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00421894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00219125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.01002243 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034552 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.