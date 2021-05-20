Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.47 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

