PLx Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

PLXP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

