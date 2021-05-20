Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $428.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 1 year low of $229.18 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

