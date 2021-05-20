Poolz Finance Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00013596 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $2.53 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00301261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00175327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00843140 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

