Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 255.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 0.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

