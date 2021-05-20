Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $118.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE POST opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

