Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $118.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE POST opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
