Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at TD Securities

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 320.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,413,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $631,000.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

