PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $176.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.