Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.62.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 478,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,420. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

