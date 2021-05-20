Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.44

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$123.44 and last traded at C$123.16, with a volume of 24764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$121.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.25.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

