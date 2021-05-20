Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.29.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. 887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,513. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

