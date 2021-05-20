Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.09.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

